SpiceJet introduces 30 new domestic flights, six from Bihar's Darbhanga

SpiceJet will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Budger carrier SpiceJet on December 17 announced the launch of 30 new domestic flights, including six new flights from Darbhanga in Bihar, that will start operating in a phased manner from December 20, 2020.

SpiceJet will launch flights connecting Darbhanga with Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad. While the flights on Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad will operate daily, flights on Pune-Darbhanga-Pune and Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad will operate on all days except Saturdays, the airline said in a statement.

The company had on November 8, 2020, launched daily direct flights connecting Darbhanga, which is the airline’s 13th UDAN destination, with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and is the first and only airline operating to the city.

The airline has also launched new flights on Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad, Chennai-Shirdi-Chennai, Kolkata-Goa-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata sectors.

"SpiceJet will also augment its operations by adding second frequencies on the Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Shirdi-Bengaluru, Chennai-Guwahati-Chennai, Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai sectors besides Mumbai-Guwahati and Guwahati-Kolkata," the statement said.

The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.