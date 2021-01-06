MARKET NEWS

SpiceJet introduces 21 new domestic, international flights

Bookings for SpiceJet's new domestic and international flights are now open.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
 
 
Budget carrier SpiceJet, on January 6, announced the launch of 21 new domestic and international flights. Bookings for all new routes are now for all the new routes.

It includes four new flights which will run connecting Jharsuguda in Odisha with Mumbai and Bengaluru which will commence from January 12. SpiceJet is the first and only airline to connect this route as it aims at enhancing connectivity between metro and non-metro cities.

Besides, the airline will now operate a Boeing 737 on the Delhi-Jharsuguda route instead of a Bombardier Q400 thereby offering additional capacity. SpiceJet also connects Jharsuguda with Hyderabad and Kolkata.

On its international routes, the airline said that it will increase frequency on the Delhi-Ras Al-Khaimah route to four weekly flights.

"The airline will also introduce two weekly flights from Mumbai to Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE which will be effective from January 15," the statement said.

"In its bid to enhance connectivity between the metros and key non-metro cities, the airline has also launched new daily non-stop flights connecting Hyderabad with Vishakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada. The airline has also launched new flights on the Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai sectors," it added.

It said that it would also launch new flights on the Kolkata-Kochi and the Kochi-Delhi sectors.

Additionally, the airline has augmented its operations by upgrading frequency to daily on the Delhi-Jalandhar-Delhi sector and will add a third frequency on Delhi-Dharamshala-Delhi sector. The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #SpiceJet
first published: Jan 6, 2021 12:05 pm

