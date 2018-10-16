SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways gain 3-7% on fall in crude oil price

Share of aviation stock companies rose 3-7 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of falling crude oil prices.

In the last 7 day's SpiceJet rose 14 percent, Jet Airways added 16 percent and Interglobe Aviation gained 10 percent on the BSE.

WTI Crude and Brent crude prices are trading 1 percent lower at USD 71.08 and USD 79.85 per barrel.

A fall in crude price is helpful for the airline companies as it constituted major part of their expenses.

Indian rupee is trading around day's low on Tuesday. It is trading 15 paise higher at 73.66 per dollar.