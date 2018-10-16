App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways gain 3-7% on fall in crude oil price

WTI Crude and Brent crude prices are trading 1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share of aviation stock companies rose 3-7 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of falling crude oil prices.

In the last 7 day's SpiceJet rose 14 percent, Jet Airways added 16 percent and Interglobe  Aviation gained 10 percent on the BSE.

WTI Crude and Brent crude prices are trading 1 percent lower at USD 71.08 and USD 79.85 per barrel.

A fall in crude price is helpful for the airline companies as it constituted major part of their expenses.

Indian rupee is trading around day's low on Tuesday. It is trading 15 paise higher at 73.66 per dollar.

At 13:54 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 212.50, up 5.17 percent, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 73.20, up 3.54 percent and Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 863, up 5.13 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 02:11 pm

