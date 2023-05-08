SpiceJet insolvency case: NCLT to hear plea on May 17

As per the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 8 issued a notice to budget carrier SpiceJet to respond to a plea claiming unpaid dues.

The plea was filed on April 28 by aircraft lessor Aircastle. The creditor moved NCLT claiming SpiceJet has unpaid dues pending and has sought initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) proceedings under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

A two-member Principal bench of the NCLT headed by President Ramalingam Sudhakar issued the notice to SpiceJet and directed to list the matter on May 17 for the next hearing.

The latest development also comes at a time when crisis-hit rival Go First

has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Reacting to the notice from the NCLT, a Spicejet spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that the notice was issued in normal course. "There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same," the spokesperson said.

Reacting to the plea filing by Aircastle, SpiceJet had said, “Presently there are no aircraft from this lessor in our fleet. All aircraft from this lessor have already been returned by SpiceJet."

The budget carrier said this development will not affect its operations and is confident of resolving the matter without court proceedings.

"The comments provided here are without prejudice to our rights and in no way should be deemed as admission of any liabilities,” the spokesperson said.

As per the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending. A plea by Willis Lease Finance Corporation was filed on April 12 and the one by Acres Buildwell Private Ltd was filed on February 4.