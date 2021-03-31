English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Watch how Telangana is progressing on SDGs focussed on water at Sustainability 100+. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SpiceJet inks MoU with Avenue Capital for financing, acquisition of up to 50 aircraft

The MoU sets out the conditions on which New York-based Avenue Capital will assist SpiceJet with its new aircraft portfolio, SpiceJet said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
March 31, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

SpiceJet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York-based Avenue Capital Group for a strategic alliance in respect of the financing, acquisition, and sale and lease-back of 50 new planes to be ordered by the airline, the low-cost airline said in a statement.

The MoU sets out the conditions on which Avenue will assist SpiceJet with the new aircraft portfolio including sale and lease-back, and in the assumption of ownership of potentially up to 50 aircraft, the airline said.

“We are delighted to enter into this strategic alliance with Avenue Capital Group and we look forward to closely working with them. This alliance will ensure a seamless induction of the planes in our fleet and help us plan better for the long term," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

Sources close to the airline told Moneycontrol that the MoU, apart from covering the present order that the air carrier has, may also include a new order that the airline places. "That is also taken care of here." But it is yet not known which aircraft this could be.

Following the news of the alliance, SpiceJet's shares surged by two percent in the early trade on March 31.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Airline #aviation #SpiceJet
first published: Mar 31, 2021 11:58 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.