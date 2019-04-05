SpiceJet, IndiGo adds new flights in summer schedule

Budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo Friday announced expansion of their network with each airline adding six new flights in their network.

SpiceJet said its six new flights, which starts from April 18, include a daily direct service to Bangkok from Mumbai, introduction of a regional service on Hyderabad-Kishangarh routes, besides additional services to Chennai-Varanasi and Kolkata from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Internarnational airport here.

SpiceJet is the first domestic budget carrier to start services to Hong Kong from the country's financial capital the airline said in a statement adding the new flight will be operational from May 17.

However, all new domestic flights are effective April 18, it added.

SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft on both the international as well as domestic routes, it said.

IndiGo said in a statement it will operate four of the six new flights on the regional routes, connecting Allahabad with Kolkata and Raipur.

IndiGo continues to strengthen its domestic connectivity with new flights between Kolkata, Allahabad, Raipur and Jabalpur, while developing regional hubs at Allahabad and Kolkata, it said.

The new routes, effective June 22, will be serviced by an regional jets ATR, it added.