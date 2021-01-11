MARKET NEWS

SpiceJet freighter division launches real-time tracking service

The service will be available to both door-to-door domestic cargo as well as airport-to-airport domestic services, SpiceJet said in a release.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST

Low-cost airline SpiceJet's dedicated freighter division SpiceXpress on Monday introduced SpiceTag, a real-time tracking service which includes auto-generated notification and shipment status report, among others, for its partners and cargo agents.

SpiceXpress has designed a transparent tracking system by providing end-to-end scanning, which enables customers to get live status updates, it said.

Automated notifications, shipment status reports, digital invoice downloading solutions are some of the other unique features of this service, the company said, adding SpiceTag aims to help door-to-door cargo thereby enabling its partners to ship their cargo with speed and transparency, said the company.

“SpiceXpress has the capability to deliver all kinds of cargo both within and outside India. In the times of social distancing, technology and digitization have an extremely critical role to play in ensuring seamless execution of operations with utmost safety.

"SpiceTag is an idea emerging out of the same insight which helps in seamlessly transporting cargo with minimum human contact. With SpiceTag, we aim to further enhance our services by offering our partners the facility to track shipments on a real time basis," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet said, to avail SpiceTag, its partners and agents will have to create an account on SpiceXpress which will allow them to make online booking of their cargo shipment through the freighter division's website.

The new service also allows customers to make online payment through a payment gateway, SpiceJet added.

With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress has a capacity to transport over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and international destinations.
TAGS: #Business #SpiceJet #SpiceXpress
first published: Jan 11, 2021 12:53 pm

