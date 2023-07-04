SpiceJet flight's tyre bursts during landing, no casualties reported

The SpiceJet SG-17 flight was coming from Dubai.

A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight's tyre burst at the time of landing on July 4 morning and no casualties were reported, an airline spokesperson said. The SG-17 flight was coming from Dubai.

Despite the tyre burst, the flight made a safe landing, according to the spokesperson.

"On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operated flight SG-17, Dubai (DXB) - Cochin (COK). During post flight walk around NO 2 tyre was found burst. All system parameters were normal during and post flight and landing was smooth," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, passengers on cash-strapped SpiceJet Ltd. are experiencing the most flight disruptions in India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market.

With the busy summer travel season arriving, only 61% of SpiceJet’s flights departed on time from the country’s four biggest airports — Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — in May, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. That’s down from the already trailing figure of nearly 70% in April, the agency’s data showed.

Also Read | NCLT questions maintainability of Wills Lease Finance's insolvency plea against SpiceJet