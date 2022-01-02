MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SpiceJet flight takes off from Rajkot without ATC clearance, DGCA orders probe

The pilots of Rajkot-Delhi flight have been off-rostered pending an inquiry by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

PTI
January 02, 2022 / 09:21 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

A SpiceJet passenger flight took off from Gujarat's Rajkot without the mandatory clearance from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) on December 30, following which aviation regulator DGCA has ordered a probe, officials said on Sunday.

The pilots of Rajkot-Delhi flight have been off-rostered pending an inquiry by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The Rajkot-Delhi flight took off at around 9.30 am on December 30 and landed at the Delhi airport at 11.15 am, the officials said.

An aircraft has to take multiple permissions from ATC before taking off from an airport. It needs to take permission to push back from the aircraft stand. Then, it has to take permission before starting the engines. Then, it has to take permission to stand in the lineup, and then a final permission is given for take-off.

The pilots did not take requisite clearance from the ATC before taking off from the Rajkot airport on December 30, the officials noted.

Close
The DGCA is probing the incident to find out the reasons, they said.
PTI
Tags: #Air Traffic Controller (ATC) #DGCA #Rajkot #SpiceJet
first published: Jan 2, 2022 09:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.