App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing after Thai national suffers heart attack

The SpiceJet flight took off from Bangkok at 7:40 am with 189 passengers, including a 22-member Thai group of tourists. Among the tourists were Atabot, his wife, sister and seven other family members, the police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing on Friday at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here after a Thai national onboard suffered a heart attack, police said. The patient identified as Atabot Thngcusorn (53) was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The SpiceJet flight took off from Bangkok at 7:40 am with 189 passengers, including a 22-member Thai group of tourists. Among the tourists were Atabot, his wife, sister and seven other family members, the police said.

The plane had to an make emergency landing at the Varanasi airport to provide immediate medical facility to the passenger, they added.

He was rushed by an ambulance from the airport to a nearby hospital,where doctors declared him dead, LBS Airport Director Anil Kumar Rai said.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #SpiceJet

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.