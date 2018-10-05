SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing after Thai national suffers heart attack

A New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing on Friday at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here after a Thai national onboard suffered a heart attack, police said. The patient identified as Atabot Thngcusorn (53) was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The SpiceJet flight took off from Bangkok at 7:40 am with 189 passengers, including a 22-member Thai group of tourists. Among the tourists were Atabot, his wife, sister and seven other family members, the police said.

The plane had to an make emergency landing at the Varanasi airport to provide immediate medical facility to the passenger, they added.

He was rushed by an ambulance from the airport to a nearby hospital,where doctors declared him dead, LBS Airport Director Anil Kumar Rai said.