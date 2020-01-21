SpiceJet fleet captain to Q400 pilots: Follow work ethics, prioritise flight operations

Pilots flying SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft were advised to follow "some worth ethics" by fleet captain Pramod Malik, who in a letter emailed on January 18 asked them to prioritise flight operations over "trivial issues", PTI reported.

Malik told the pilots they would automatically give up "trivial issues that are taking priority over flight operations if they don't get the salary for a month", adding that they should differentiate "what is primary and what could be secondary".

In the letter accessed by PTI, Malik said: "We are all mature people ... Please learn to prioritise your work because if you don't get salary for a month then automatically those trivial priorities will vanish (leading to) 'No Money No Honey' situation."

"This is not a threat but advice to prioritise primary vs secondary and follow some work ethics," Malik added, and advised pilots to pause and think before deciding "whether to commit or not to commit for some occasion".

"I get to hear very trivial issues taking priority over flight operations (for which you have been hired by the company and you are getting paid). These individuals need to take advice from their near and dear ones if they themselves are not able to decide how to prioritise," the letter read.

Malik's letter comes as SpiceJet in November reported increased losses of Rs 462.6 crore for Q2FY20, due to expenses on account of grounding of Boeing 737 planes and changed accounting norms.

India's largest regional player, the airline held a fleet of 82 Boeing 737 aircraft, 32 Bombardier Q400 planes and five Boeing 737 freighter aircraft till January 14.

It operates 49 daily flights under the Centre's Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, which connects underserved and unserved airports. Its Q400 aircraft fleet is used on such UDAN routes only.

SpiceJet did not respond to the specific queries sent by PTI regarding Malik's email.