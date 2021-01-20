MARKET NEWS

SpiceJet expands cargo fleet with wide-body aircraft, will fly COVID-19 vaccines to Europe, North America

The company has been transporting Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
Low-cost airline SpiceJet has added two wide-body planes to its cargo fleet, helping it transport shipment, including vaccines, to long-haul destinations in Europe and North America.


The two planes are a Boeing 767 and a Airbus A330, taking its fleet to a total of 19 cargo aircraft. This includes five wide-body jets. Other than the wide-body aircraft, SpiceJet’s cargo fleet includes five Boeing 737 freighters and nine Q-400s.


"With the latest induction, SpiceXpress, the airline’s cargo arm, aims to further strengthen its cargo fleet while providing a seamless and secure transportation of COVID-19 vaccine," the airline said in a statement on January 20.


SpiceJet had recently tied-up with Brussels Airport, its 'flight point' in Europe that will be used to transport COVID-19 vaccine between India and Europe.


“The need for wide-body planes to deliver vaccines and other important cargo has never been more important than today, " said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing DirectorSpiceJet.


The airline has been flying both, Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, across India.


SpiceXpress, which has a network of 54 domestic and 45 international destinations, had tied up with companies offering cold chain solutions, including last-mile connectivity, to carry vaccines.

Read more: SpiceJet gets ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, with over a dozen MoUs under its belt

TAGS: #Business #Companies #Covid-19 #SpiceJet
first published: Jan 20, 2021 02:21 pm

