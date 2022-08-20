English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SpiceJet Durgapur flight incident: DGCA suspends licence of pilot for 6 months

    In the incident that happened on May 1, as many as 14 passengers and 3 cabin crew members were injured.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

    Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the licence of a SpiceJet pilot for six months following an incident where the airline’s flight from Mumbai to Durgapur had faced severe turbulence and resulted in injuries to many passengers in May. In the incident that happened on May 1, as many as 14 passengers and 3 cabin crew members were injured.

    A senior DGCA official on Saturday said the licence of the pilot-in-command of the flight has been suspended for six months due to various violations. Among others, the pilot could have dealt with the bad weather situation in a better manner, the official said. Among others, the pilot could have dealt with the bad weather situation in a better manner, the official said. There were no comments on the issue from SpiceJet. Since it was a serious incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was probing the matter. Since it was a serious incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was probing the matter. As many as 195 people, including 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew members were onboard the flight. Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said the 14 passengers and 3 cabin crew members suffered injuries related to head, spine, shoulder, forehead and face. Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said the 14 passengers and 3 cabin crew members suffered injuries related to head, spine, shoulder, forehead and face. In recent months, various SpiceJet flights have faced issues, including technical problems. On July 27, DGCA ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks in the wake of multiple incidents.
    PTI
    Tags: #aircraft #crash #incident #injured #SpiceJet
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 03:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.