    SpiceJet diverts Delhi-Shirdi flight to Mumbai due to rough weather

    The flight, SG 953, had departed from the national capital at 2:50 pm and was scheduled to reach Shirdi at 4:50 pm. However, "bad weather" derailed the schedule and the flight had to be diverted to Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 10:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    A Shirdi-bound SpiceJet flight, which had taken from off from Delhi, was diverted to Mumbai on May 19 due to rough weather, according to a statement issued by the airline.

    The flight, SG 953, had departed from the airport in the national capital at 2:50 pm. As per the schedule, the flight was to reach the pilgrimage town of Shirdi after two hours, at 4:50 pm. However, "bad weather" derailed the schedule and the flight was brought to Mumbai, SpiceJet said.

    The airline claimed that it has arranged surface transport for travellers till Shirdi.

    "SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Shirdi was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather. The passengers are being offered surface transport to Shirdi from Mumbai. Safety of passengers, crew and aircraft is paramount at SpiceJet," news agency ANI quoted the SpiceJet spokesperson as saying.

    On social media, users posted visuals from the flight, where aggrieved passengers argued with the airline's staff over the diversion.

    "We will complain to the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)," a passenger could be heard as saying in the clip.

    SpiceJet, while responding to the Twitter user who uploaded the video, reiterated that the flight was diverted due to the bad weather after keeping the safety of passengers in mind. "Our team is continuously working towards assisting the passengers," it tweeted.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aviation #Delhi #mumbai #Shirdi #SpiceJet
    first published: May 19, 2022 10:46 pm
