Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet CMD calls for cut in taxes on jet fuel to boost growth

Speaking at the Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE', Singh pointed out that India was the fastest growing aviation market in the world.

The aviation sector will witness a great growth if the government reduces taxes on the jet fuel, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

"The government is trying to increase capacity in existing airports ... But if the government reduces taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), then the aviation sector will witness a great growth," he said.

ATF constitutes approximately 35-40 percent of operational cost of an airline in India.

Participating in the thematic session on Comprehensive Electrification & Alternative Fuels, Renault India Private Limited CEO Sumit Sawhney said that the urban mobilisation in India will grow at 9 percent.

Also participating in the debate, Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat said, "We have to be careful when we adopt lithium-ion battery technology in electric vehicles in Indian condition as temperature in some parts of India rises to 42°C plus."

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar asked the panel whether electric vehicles technology and biofuels can be pursued simultaneously.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 10:43 pm

