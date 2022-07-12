English
    SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh booked for allegedly defrauding Gurugram businessman

    Complainant Amit Arora claimed Singh has defrauded others also in a similar manner. According to the complaint, the SpiceJet chairman and managing director delivered a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of 10 lakh shares for services provided by Arora to him.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
    SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh.

    SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh was booked here for allegedly duping a businessman on the pretext of allotting him company shares, police said on Monday.

    Arora, who is in the business of providing non-aeronautical services including airport retail and hospitality at various airports in India, claimed Singh had promised him to give 10,00,000 Spicejet shares for his services.

    "Ajay Singh provided a depository instruction slip which, later turned out to be invalid and outdated. Thereafter, I approached him multiple times and requested him to either provide valid depository instruction slip or transfer shares directly. However, on pretext or the other, he refused to transfer me the shares," Arora said in his complaint.

    "I had no option left but to press charges against Singh," he added. Police registered the case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 415 (deception), 417 (cheating) 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station.

    "An FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Poonam Hooda, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 07:56 am
