SpiceJet brings back Boeing 737 MAX aircraft onboard

SpiceJet has brought back Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into operation after a gap of around two-and-a-half years, Ajay Singh, Chairman, and Managing Director, SpiceJet said at an event on November 23.

This comes almost a week after the domestic carrier said it has entered into an agreement with the US-based aerospace company Boeing to settle outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 Max aircraft and its return to service.

SpiceJet's fleet of 13 Max aircraft had not operated any commercial flight since March 2019 when the plane was grounded worldwide.

SpiceJet brought back 737 MAX to service with a special flight from New Delhi to Gwalior on November 23.

“I am extremely excited to see the 737 MAX, the mainstay of our fleet, back into operations. The return of the MAX will be a game-changer for SpiceJet and allow us to offer a vastly superior flying experience to our passengers,” Singh at the event.

The airline has already started flying two Boeing 737 Max planes in India, and 11 more such aircraft will start flying in India in the next 15-20 days, Singh said.

“The return of the MAX comes at the perfect time for SpiceJet. With passenger traffic picking up and the government allowing airlines to operate at full capacity, our new planes will allow us to expand our network ahead of the busy travel season and play a major role in our future expansion,” he said.

Singh further informed that SpiceJet will induct 155 Boeing 737 Max planes as quickly as possible. It will also take deliveries of 50 Boeing planes in the next two years. “We are looking to replace our current fleet with the new Boeing 737 Max planes,” he said.

"Despite Boeing 737 Max not operating in India for over two years, we do not expect there to be a shortage of pilots to fly the 737 Max planes. All our pilots are trained to operate such aircraft," Singh said.

The CMD also said that the 737 MAX is a key part of SpiceJet’s sustainability focus and will dramatically reduce noise pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.