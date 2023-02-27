 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet to de-merge cargo arm by April 1, raise Rs 2,500 crore via QIP; stock up 3%

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

The airline will also convert its dues to Carlyle Aviation Partners, one of its biggest lessors, into equity worth $29.5 million at Rs 48 a share

SpiceJet flight. (Representational)

SpiceJet will transfer its cargo business to subsidiary SpiceXpress & Logistics and also raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in fresh capital by issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the low-cost airline said on February 27.

The de-merger of cargo business, to be completed by April 1, is expected to wipe out a substantial portion of the company's debt and result in a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore, the Gurugram-based airline said, as it looks to shore up its finances.

The company’s board also proposes to raise Rs 2,500 crore through QIBs, pending approval from the company's members, the cash-strapped airline said.

Carlyle Aviation Partners, one of its biggest lessors, agreed to convert its outstanding lease rental into equity. SpiceJet will convert shares worth around $ 29.5 million at a price of Rs 48 a share, the company said.