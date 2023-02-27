SpiceJet to de-merge cargo arm by April 1, raise Rs 2,500 crore via QIP; stock up 3%

SpiceJet flight. (Representational)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

SpiceJet will transfer its cargo business to subsidiary SpiceXpress & Logistics and also raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in fresh capital by issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the low-cost airline said on February 27.

The de-merger of cargo business, to be completed by April 1, is expected to wipe out a substantial portion of the company's debt and result in a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore, the Gurugram-based airline said, as it looks to shore up its finances.

The company’s board also proposes to raise Rs 2,500 crore through QIBs, pending approval from the company's members, the cash-strapped airline said.

Carlyle Aviation Partners, one of its biggest lessors, agreed to convert its outstanding lease rental into equity. SpiceJet will convert shares worth around $ 29.5 million at a price of Rs 48 a share, the company said.

Carlyle has at least seven B737-800s and three B737-900 (ERs) placed with the troubled low-cost carrier.

As of December 31, 2022, SpiceJet's total liabilities stood at Rs 140 billion rupees. The airline did not disclose its debt separately in its financial results for the October-December period.

In the three months that ended December 2022, the company's logistics arm raked in a net profit of Rs 117.60 million on revenue of Rs 1.196 billion.

The announcements pushed up the share price. At 12.56 pm, the share was trading at Rs 40.95, up 3.15 percent on the National Exchange.