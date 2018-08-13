App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet becomes 1st budget carrier to launch IFE system

Until now, IFE services were being offered only by full-service carriers, including Air India and Jet Airways, through IFE LCD screens.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SpiceJet today became the first local low-cost carrier to launch a complimentary in-flight entertainment (IFE) system across its international and domestic flights which can be accessed by passengers through their mobile phones and tablets.

"The launch of our new in-flight entertainment system, SpicEngage, will vastly improve the on board experience of our flyers. Passengers can now use their own phones and tablets on board SpiceJet to watch their favourite shows, play games, read and do much more," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

Unlike traditional in-flight entertainment systems, flyers can easily access SpicEngage on their hand-held devices by following a few easy steps, the airline said.

SpicEngage will host a plethora of content broadly classified under five categories watch, play, explore, read and eat, it said.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 07:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #LCD #SpiceJet

