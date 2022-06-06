SpiceJet bars 90 pilots from flying 737 Max till re-training is complete as DGCA wants

Last week the DGCA barred 90 of SpiceJet’s pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, citing that the pilots had not undergone proper training to operate the planes (Representative Image)

SpiceJet has informed the exchanges that it has restricted 90 pilots from flying the 737 Max aircraft until they undergo re-training to the satisfaction of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The statement came in response to media reports that the DGCA has imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on the domestic airline for training pilots on a faulty simulator, it added. The airline, however, noted that this restriction does not impact SpiceJet’s operation of the Max aircraft as it has adequately trained pilots.

“The company has 650 pilots trained on Max aircraft and DGCA had an observation on training profile for 90 pilots,” the statement said.

The country's civil aviation regulator had last week barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, citing that the pilots had not undergone proper training to fly these aircraft.

“Ninety pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 Max. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA,” Director-General Arun Kumar said last week.

He added that the DGCA would take strict action against those found responsible for the lapse and said that the pilots will have to undergo training again, in a proper manner, on the Max simulator.

According to a senior DGCA official, when the 90 pilots were sent for training at the CAE Simulation Training in Noida, the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) was not working properly on the simulator.

“A part of the MCAS system, the ‘stick shaker’ that vibrates the control column and makes a loud noise when the jet risks losing lift, was not working properly in the simulator at the time of training these pilots,” the official said.

Another industry insider aware of the matter said that at the time of training, Boeing was still in the process of installing its new updated MCAS system at the Noida training facility when the SpiceJet pilots were sent for training. Boeing had opened this facility in 2020 for training pilots to operate the 737 Max.

The DGCA official added that proper pilot training was part of the aviation regulator’s conditions for lifting the ban on the Boeing 737 Max in India, after the planes were grounded in India on March 13, 2019, following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft near Addis Ababa. Almost a year before the Ethiopian Airlines crash, a Lion Air Flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang also had crashed.

The ban on the planes was lifted in August 2021 after the DGCA was satisfied with the software upgrade implemented by Boeing in each of the Max aircraft.