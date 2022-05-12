English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SpiceJet, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card

    The card is designed to enable customers use the rewards earned on their daily spends for booking flights and add-ons, thus encouraging both travel and digital payments embedded with benefits of the SpiceJet frequent flyer programme, SpiceClub, the airline said.

    PTI
    May 12, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
    (Image Source: SpiceJet)

    (Image Source: SpiceJet)

    SpiceJet and Axis Bank on Thursday launched a co-branded credit card that will come in two variants, the airline said in a statement.

    The card is designed to enable customers use the rewards earned on their daily spends for booking flights and add-ons, thus encouraging both travel and digital payments embedded with benefits of the SpiceJet frequent flyer programme, SpiceClub, it said.

    SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh and Axis Bank CEO and MD Amitabh Chaudhary unveiled a special livery based on this credit card on the airline’s Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the statement said.

    The two variants of the card have been named SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage Black, it added.

    Singh said SpiceJet is the pioneer of the frequent flyer programme for budget airlines in the country, and the partnership with Axis Bank significantly strengthens the value offering of SpiceClub.

    Close
    "The two teams (SpiceJet and Axis Bank) will work together to bring in the synergies, with best of offers and services, thereby truly making a difference to the customers and their travel experience,” Chaudhary said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Business #SpiceJet
    first published: May 12, 2022 05:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.