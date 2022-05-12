SpiceJet, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card

(Image Source: SpiceJet)

SpiceJet and Axis Bank on Thursday launched a co-branded credit card that will come in two variants, the airline said in a statement.

The card is designed to enable customers use the rewards earned on their daily spends for booking flights and add-ons, thus encouraging both travel and digital payments embedded with benefits of the SpiceJet frequent flyer programme, SpiceClub, it said.

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh and Axis Bank CEO and MD Amitabh Chaudhary unveiled a special livery based on this credit card on the airline’s Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the statement said.

The two variants of the card have been named SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage Black, it added.

Singh said SpiceJet is the pioneer of the frequent flyer programme for budget airlines in the country, and the partnership with Axis Bank significantly strengthens the value offering of SpiceClub.

"The two teams (SpiceJet and Axis Bank) will work together to bring in the synergies, with best of offers and services, thereby truly making a difference to the customers and their travel experience,” Chaudhary said.





