SpiceJet awarded the ‘Safety Performer Of The Year’ award by DIAL

SpiceJet has won the ‘Safety Performer of the Year' award at the annual GMR Delhi Airport Awards for being the top performer among the self-handling airlines and its success in reducing ground safety violations, the airline said in a press release.

The award comes just a few months after half of SpiceJet's fleet was grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation due to the grounding of its planes following safety concerns.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet said that an exhaustive audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation firmly established SpiceJet’s credentials as a safe airline.

SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline part of the audit conducted by ICAO under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach, the airline had said.

As part of SpiceJet's Safety Performer of the Year award, the airline's ground handling team at Delhi Airport achieved the feat by minimizing incidences of ground safety violations, the airline said.

"Safety of our passengers and employees is the top priority for us at SpiceJet. It is an integral part of all our functions and is ingrained in our culture. We will continuously strive to adopt the highest safety standards to provide a safe and secure travel environment for our passengers,” GP Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet was recently audited by ICAO and its operations, safety processes, and systems were found to be strong and at par with the global best practices and safety standards following an exhaustive audit by the United Nations aviation arm.

