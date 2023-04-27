SpiceJet appoints former Air India CTO Arun Kashyap as COO effective June 12

SpiceJet on April 27 announced that it has appointed former Air India Chief Technical Officer Arun Kashyap as company's Chief Operating Officer, effective from June 12, 2023.

Kashyap will report to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet in his new role, the budget carrier said in a statement. This is his second stint at SpiceJet having previously served as Chief Program & Transformation Officer at the airline.

Kashyap has previously worked with flydubai, Jet Airways and Oman Air.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO, he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline. With his experience and proven track record, I am confident he will do extremely well in his new role. I wish him all the best.”

Moneycontrol News