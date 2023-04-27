English
    SpiceJet appoints former Air India CTO Arun Kashyap as COO effective June 12

    This is Kashyap's second stint at SpiceJet having previously served as Chief Program & Transformation Officer at the airline

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
    Spicejet

    Arun Kashyap will report to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet in his new role

     
     
    SpiceJet on April 27 announced that it has appointed former Air India Chief Technical Officer Arun Kashyap as company's Chief Operating Officer, effective from June 12, 2023.

    Kashyap will report to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet in his new role, the budget carrier said in a statement. This is his second stint at SpiceJet having previously served as Chief Program & Transformation Officer at the airline.

    Kashyap has previously worked with flydubai, Jet Airways and Oman Air.

    Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO, he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline. With his experience and proven track record, I am confident he will do extremely well in his new role. I wish him all the best.”

    Shares of SpiceJet on April 27 (Thursday) closed 0.45 percent lower at Rs 31.12 apiece on BSE.

    Separately, beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse recently moved the Supreme Court against SpiceJet, alleging contempt of court over the failure of the domestic carrier to comply with a court-approved settlement plan for payment of dues.

    SpiceJet, however, told the apex court on April 21 that it would pay a tranche the same day and the next in May.  The Supreme Court put the contempt plea on hold and will now hear the case on May 17.

    In May 2022, SpiceJet Limited and Credit Suisse AG entered into a settlement on a payment dispute. The dispute rose over the non-payment of dues by SpiceJet to Switzerland-based SR Technics, which maintains, repairs and overhauls aircraft for airlines. SpiceJet had defaulted on dues to the tune of $20 million.

