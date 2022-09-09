Corporate Crossings | SpiceJet poaches Ashish Kumar from IndiGo parent, appoints him CFO with immediate effect

Private carrier SpiceJet on September 9 announced its new chief financial officer (CFO) will be Ashish Kumar, who was poached by the company from IndiGo Enterprises, the parent entity of rival IndiGo.

Kumar, who comes with over 26 years of experience in various sectors, will assume the CFO charge at SpiceJet with "immediate effect", the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said Kumar's experience will be key to put the airline back on the path of growth.

"Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is the best job in the aviation industry today. Ashish’s experience and proven track record will ensure that he can successfully lead this effort. I wish him all the best for his new role," he said.

Kumar, while commenting on his appointment, said, "I am delighted and honoured to join SpiceJet and look forward to closely working with the team. I hope to contribute to the growth story and scale greater heights with the company under the able leadership of Ajay Singh."

Before joining SpiceJet, Kumar was serving as the vice president (head) of corporate finance at Interglobe Enterprises. He held the position since January 2019. Previously, he had also served as the CFO at Interglobe Hotels from 2014 to 2018.

Before his stint with Interglobe, Kumar was head of finance at Tata Value Homes and Suzlon Infrastructure from 2011-2014, and 2009-2010, respectively. He has also worked with Hindustan Petroleum.

Kumar, notably, is a certified chartered accountant, cost accountant (FCMA) and company secretary. His education background includes an M.Com from University of Kolkata and B.Com (Hons) from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata.