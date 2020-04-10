SpiceJet announces sale; offers domestic fares starting at Rs 939

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced a sale offering domestic fares starting at Rs 939.

The sale is open till April 12, and valid on travel till February 28, 2021, the airline said on its website.

The discounted costs are applicable on one-way fares and non-stop flights only. The tickets must be booked 14 days prior to the date of travel.

Flights, both domestic and international, are currently suspended due to nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Currently scheduled to be lifted on April 15, media reports suggest the lockdown might be extended.

SpiceJet also announced a discount on certain add-ons - SpiceMAX seats, meals and preferred seats.

The discount is 25 percent if the booking is made through the the SpiceJet website, and 30 percent if it is made through the app.

Customers can avail the offer on add-ons by using specified coupon codes. This offer is valid on both one-way and round-trip domestic travel.



#SaleAlert! SpiceJet’s Happy At Home Sale is here! Book tickets starting at ₹939 & enjoy the freedom to reschedule them! Get extra 25% off on add-ons with promo code ADDON25 on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix, and extra 30% off with promo code ADDON30 on the SpiceJet app.⠀

T&C apply pic.twitter.com/reY7Ch8gyA

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 8, 2020

In a tweet on April 8, SpiceJet mentioned that customers can avail a one-time free change on travel till May 31, with the option of rescheduling it till September 30, 2020.