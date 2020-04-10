App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet announces sale; offers domestic fares starting at Rs 939

SpiceJet also announced a discount on certain add-ons — SpiceMAX seats, meals and preferred seats

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced a sale offering domestic fares starting at Rs 939.

The sale is open till April 12, and valid on travel till February 28, 2021, the airline said on its website.

The discounted costs are applicable on one-way fares and non-stop flights only. The tickets must be booked 14 days prior to the date of travel.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 

Flights, both domestic and international, are currently suspended due to nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Currently scheduled to be lifted on April 15, media reports suggest the lockdown might be extended.

SpiceJet also announced a discount on certain add-ons - SpiceMAX seats, meals and preferred seats.

The discount is 25 percent if the booking is made through the the SpiceJet website, and 30 percent if it is made through the app.

Customers can avail the offer on add-ons by using specified coupon codes. This offer is valid on both one-way and round-trip domestic travel.

In a tweet on April 8, SpiceJet mentioned that customers can avail a one-time free change on travel till May 31, with the option of rescheduling it till September 30, 2020.


First Published on Apr 10, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #SpiceJet

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.