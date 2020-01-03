App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet announces eight new flights

SpiceJet is the first domestic carrier to offer direct connectivity to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from Ahmedabad, it said adding Ahmedabad's international connectivity is expected to get a major boost with the new flight, which will commence operations from February 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
 
 
Budget carrier SpiceJet on January 3 announced the launch of eight new flights, including one on Ahmedabad-Jeddah routes, starting next month. The new flights on the domestic routes will strengthen connectivity across western and southern India, SpiceJet said in a release.

A mix of both 189-seater Boeing 737s as well as 90-seater regional jets Bombardier Q400s will operate these new flights, it said.

In addition to this, the Gurugram-based airline has also introduced daily flights on the Ahmedabad- Hyderabad route besides enhancing its operations with additional frequencies on sectors like Bengaluru – Chennai – Bengaluru (sixth frequency), Bengaluru – Vijayawada – Bengaluru (fourth frequency), said the release.

These flights will operate daily except on Tuesdays, it added. SpiceJet currently operates on an average 630 flights per day to 64 destinations, including 10 international ones with a fleet of 114 passenger planes, comprising  82 Boeing 737s and 32 Bombardier Q-400s.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Business #SpiceJet

