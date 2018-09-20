SpiceJet announces direct flights from Guwahati to Patna, Hyderabad

Private airline SpiceJet Thursday announced launch of direct flights from Guwahati to Patna, Hyderabad and Pakyong in Sikkim.

The announcement of the new flights by Spicejet was made in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a programme held at the secretariat here, a government release said.

The daily non-stop flight services on the Guwahati-Patna-Guwahati route and Guwahati-Hyderabad-Guwahati route would commence on October 10, while the Guwahati-Pakyong-Guwahati flight service would be effective

from October 16, the release said.

Pakyong is about 30 km from Gangtok.

The chief marketing officer of SpiceJet, Debojo Maharshi handed over the first ticket and boarding pass to the chief minister marking the formal announcement of the launch of the new flight services.

Appreciating SpiceJets initiative, Sonowal termed the development as a golden opportunity for the state and that the new flights would not only boost trade, education and health, but would also facilitate higher footfall of tourists from other states to Assam.

The chief minister informed that during the Advantage Assam: Global Investors Summit this year, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh had given assurance to the state government for giving a boost to air connectivity in regional routes from Assam..