SpiceJet, Amity join hands to launch 3-year online BBA course

Budget carrier SpiceJet has joined hands with Amity to launch a three-year online degree course in business administration, which includes a six-month certification programme in in-flight management.

The Spice Star Academy, which was launched today, will facilitate skill development for potential and aspiring cabin crew members, while also ultimately creating a resource pool of future leaders, the airline said in a release today.

The academy would open up avenues in the aviation industry beyond cabin crew, the airline said, adding the programme will help students to earn while they learn.

The programme offers a confirmed placement in SpiceJet, with a starting annual salary of Rs 8 lakh on completion of the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), it added.

"The Spice Star Academy will provide a launch pad to aspiring young women and men and nurture talent through training programmes," said Ajay Singh, chairman, SpiceJet.

The Gurugram-based no-frills carrier is expanding its domestic and international routes with the addition of 205 Boeing aircrafts and 50 Bombardier Q400s, which are to be delivered to it over the next couple of years, and may require around 6,000 crew members.