SpiceHealth launches mobile COVID-19 testing lab in Guwahati

SpiceHealth said on Monday it has launched a mobile testing laboratory in Guwahati, Assam, to conduct RT-PCR tests as well as rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19.

The company has partnered with National Health Mission in Assam to set up the facility in Guwahati, its press release stated.

"The company's mobile lab will be stationed at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium whereas the sample collection set-up will be at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport," it noted.

Now, SpiceHealth operates COVID-19 testing labs in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala and Assam. Each mobile lab can process 3,000 test reports per day, it stated.

SpiceHealth is a healthcare company owned by the promoters of SpiceJet airline -- Avani Singh and Ajay Singh.

With 39,361 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India''s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above three per cent after 35 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 4,20,967 with 416 fresh fatalities.