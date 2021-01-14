MARKET NEWS

SpiceHealth, CSIR-IGIB set up genome testing lab at Delhi's IGI Airport

SpiceHealth said the sequencing at the airport would significantly reduce the time to identify a new variant.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST
SpiceHealth has tied up with the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) for the new lab.

SpiceHealth has tied up with the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) for the new lab.

 
 
SpiceHealth, the healthcare company founded by SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh and daughter Avani Singh, has  tied up with the CSIR to set up a lab at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for genome sequencing of every international traveller testing positive for COVID-19.

This will help identify and contain a mutant variant of the coronavirus. This follows the discovery of new variant in the UK, following which India had suspended flight operations with the country for a short time.

The suspension, which was implemented after 20 travellers tested positive for the UK variant after landing in India, was revoked on January 8.

SpiceHealth said the sequencing at the airport would significantly reduce the time to identify a new variant. "CSIR’s experience using portable sequencers suggests that it is possible to identify variants within 48 hours of a person arriving in India and testing positive," the company said. Otherwise, it could take up to a week to identify a new variant, it added.

Read more: Her father's daughter: Avani Singh focuses on the low-cost model of Ajay Singh's SpiceJet to disrupt COVID-19 testing market

SpiceHealth has tied up with the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) for the new lab.

Launched late last year, SpiceHealth stared off by offering RT-PCR tests to detect COVID-19. At present, it does up to 15,000 tests a day.
