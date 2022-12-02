 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spice oil, oleoresins exports dip, but companies go ahead with expansion plans

PK Krishnakumar
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Recessionary trends and high inventory in importing countries, particularly in the US, have dragged down Indian exports. However, Synthite Ltd, the biggest exporter, which accounts for 30% the global share, sees bright prospects ahead and is going ahead with expansion plans. So does Plant Lipids.

A lull in the shipments of spice oil and oleoresins has raised concerns of exporters in India, the biggest player in the global market of these spice products.

The slump has followed a boom period for spice oleoresin exports after COVID-19 outbreak.

Oleoresins are natural colouring and flavouring agents for processed foods, snacks and drinks. The home consumption of these food products soared during the pandemic.

Recessionary trends and high inventory in importing countries, particularly in the US, have dragged down Indian exports. Europe, another strong market, is grappling with the energy crisis created by rising costs.

Indian spice oil and oleoresin exports stood at 21,921 tonnes, worth Rs 4,478 crore, in FY22, the highest so far.

Both volumes and value have increased by over 30 percent in FY22. This has been attributed to the high demand for spice oleoresins.