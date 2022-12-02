Spice oil, oleoresins exports dip, but companies go ahead with expansion plans

Representative image

A lull in the shipments of spice oil and oleoresins has raised concerns of exporters in India, the biggest player in the global market of these spice products.

The slump has followed a boom period for spice oleoresin exports after COVID-19 outbreak.

Oleoresins are natural colouring and flavouring agents for processed foods, snacks and drinks. The home consumption of these food products soared during the pandemic.

Recessionary trends and high inventory in importing countries, particularly in the US, have dragged down Indian exports. Europe, another strong market, is grappling with the energy crisis created by rising costs.

Indian spice oil and oleoresin exports stood at 21,921 tonnes, worth Rs 4,478 crore, in FY22, the highest so far.

Both volumes and value have increased by over 30 percent in FY22. This has been attributed to the high demand for spice oleoresins.

Saddled with a high stock because of heavy purchases in the last couple of years, major importers, such as the US, China, Korea and Europe are now facing muted demand.

As a result, the buoyant trend witnessed earlier has reversed in the current fiscal year, leading to a slowdown in shipments. Spices Board figures for five months to August 2022 show a 14 percent slide in export volumes at 8,915 tonnes, compared with the same period last year. The drop in value, at Rs 1,913 crore, is limited to 5 percent year on year (YoY) because of the depreciation of rupee.

Companies go ahead with expansion plans

But the lull seems to be temporary as it has not deterred major players like Synthite Ltd from going ahead with expansion plans. They see bright future prospects for oleoresins, which are extracts from spices.

Synthite Ltd, a Kerala-based oleoresin manufacturer, is the biggest exporter, accounting for 30 percent of the global share. It has established an agro-processing cluster at an investment of Rs 175 crore in around 20 acres in Kochi with state-of-the-art facilities through central government incentives.Oleoresins are finding applications in more sectors. Last couple of years have seen Indian oleoresin export grow by over 30 percent annually, compared to 10-15 percent earlier.

Overall, the spice oleoresin market is projected by various research analysts to grow at a CAGR of 6 -7 percent in the next decade, taking the total value from the current $1.4 billion to around $2 billion.

Given the optimism, major players are ramping up capacities, hoping that the current trend will be temporary.

Synthite joint managing director Aju Jacob said the cluster will have curcumin extraction as well as enrichment plants and a protein extraction plant to cater to the demand of new products. In addition, it will have blending and grinding facilities for the group company, Intergrow Brands, which produces Kitchen Treasure brand spice powders and value-added spice by-products.

Products made from curcumin, extracted from turmeric, gained wider popularity during the pandemic for immunity-boosting properties. The new turmeric plant of Synthite will bring the extraction processes under one roof and will be used for curcumin extraction as well as for making curcumin dye, a natural food colour, besides extraction of other spices.

The protein extraction plant will extract plant-based protein milk from Bamabra seeds imported from Africa.

New facilities are expected to add Rs 500-600 crore to its group turnover of Rs 3,000 crore in another 2-3 years. Its earning from oleoresin production and export alone is Rs 1,700 crore. “Our target is Rs 4,000 crore in three years,’’ Jacob said.

Apart from India, Synthite has production facilities in Vietnam, Sri Lanka and China.

Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd, another major spice oleoresin producer, is also looking at expansion in the next three years. ``We are planning capacity expansion in our manufacturing units in Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana,’’ said Cherian Xavier, CEO of the company. The company also has a unit in Sri Lanka.

He expects the current lag in export activity to drag on for at least six months. “We plan to take up our expansion activities once the situation gets better,’’ he said.

Plant lipids have a significant presence in chilli oleoresins paprika (low heat and high colour variety) and capsaicin (high heat variety). China is the global leader in paprika oleoresin. ``Chilli prices have peaked to new highs. With fresh arrivals in January-February, the prices will ease, which may trigger more export orders. Besides, China also has to contend with COVID problems,’’ Xavier said.

Meanwhile, freight rates, which surged last year, have dropped now, bringing relief to exporters.