MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Spending on infra creates instant jobs, says Nirmala Sitharaman: Report

Sitharaman also said that the priority for the government was to bring a budget that would supplement the stimulus.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST

Finance Minister Sitharaman said that she opted for an infrastructure spending route as it kicks off the cycle of instant jobs and demand, in an interview with Economic Times.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said "You spend on infrastructure, you create a capital asset, whose effect will be on the economy for the next couple of decades. It gives you instant jobs. It triggers demand for core industry products and, therefore, moves to trigger the virtuous cycle. So, I went on this route."
Commenting on the privatisation of two PSU banks announced in the budget, Sitharaman noted that the size and scope will be determined. Sithraman also noted that the government will reach out to the stakeholders of the state-owned enterprises in order to reassure them that their pensions and other interests are protected.


 ind

Finance Minister also noted that there is a directional shift in the financial plan which determines that the government alone cannot trigger off the economy and hence there was the inclusion of the private sector in every critical announcement that was made in the budget.

This directional shift in the budget in terms of policy was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to the economy and in line with the Jan Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party's belief that “Indian entrepreneurs should be given the maximum opportunity”.

Sitharaman also said that the priority for the government was to bring a budget that would supplement the stimulus.

Commenting on the Finance Commission's recommendation of merging 12% and 18% rates under GST and moving to a three-slab structure, Sitharaman said that the government looks into the recommendations.

Close

Related stories

"We will definitely be talking about it whenever the council finds it fit, sooner I suppose. Whether it will be the next meeting itself, I can't speak for the council as yet. We'll have to see, said Sitharaman. 

Commenting on appealing the Cairn arbitration case, Sitharaman said that the government's right to tax cannot be questioned. She further noted that she has sanctioned the finance secretary to meet the Cairn chief executive officer.

Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government will be reviewing the 2-6% target inflation band under the monetary policy framework which is due for a review.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India #infrastructure #Nirmala Sitharaman #privatisation
first published: Feb 12, 2021 01:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.