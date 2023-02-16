 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Spectrum Talent Management files draft papers for IPO

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The company intends to use the IPO proceeds primarily for acquisition of rivals in similar areas and to fund working capital needs, Spectrum said in a statement.

Spectrum Talent Management was established in 2012 and has been bootstrapped till now.

Human Resource (HR) services firm Spectrum Talent Management said it had filed draft documents with the National Stock Exchange of India to seek approval for raising funds from through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Spectrum is headquartered in New Delhi and has a corporate office in Noida. It also has a presence in the US and the UK.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 60,49,600 equity shares and an offer for the sale of 5,99,200 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used primarily for acquisition of companies in similar areas and to fund working capital for expanding its business, Spectrum said in a statement.