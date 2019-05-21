App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spectrum auction need to be commenced for 5G roll out: Tech Mahindra

Manish Vyas, President of Communications Business and Chief Executive Officer of Network Services, Tech Mahindra said 4G is yet to touch all parts of the country, and while that happens on a massive scale, there are some "definite green-shoots" of 5G trials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Department of Telecomm need to commence the auction of 5G spectrum in India as the regulators in some countries have already formulated policies and initiated spectrum auctions for the 5G roll out in their respective nations, a senior official of the IT giant Tech Mahindra has said.

Manish Vyas, President of Communications Business and Chief Executive Officer of Network Services, Tech Mahindra said 4G is yet to touch all parts of the country, and while that happens on a massive scale, there are some "definite green-shoots" of 5G trials.

More than technology however, the bigger impediment could be the regulatory body's policy on 5G spectrum. The experimental license by DoT will need modifications, and till that happens, the sector is in for a "waiting game," he said.

"US, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and more (have started 5G spectrum auctions). Spectrum is the life blood of any wireless network. For 5G, globally regulators have been licensing mid-band (3.5GHz) and in some countries mmWave (millimeter Wave) spectrum bands as well.

related news

For 5G to be rolled out in India, the first necessary step is for the regulator to auction the 5G spectrum. Everything else will be gated on spectrum," he told PTI in an email. India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd recently said the auction of 5G spectrum should not be held before 2020 as the industry needs time to develop India-specific use cases for the next-generation technology.

A DoT official in December last year said the government expects to complete processes for 5G spectrum auction by August, 2019. TechM established a strategic partnership with Intel on a wide range of topics spanning across Virtualisation of RAN ( radio access network) , Cloud native 5G Core and on Edge Computing, Vyas said.

"Intel brings best in class technology for 5G infrastructure and will form the foundation of 5G networks. We are collaborating with Intel to maximise the benefits of their technology for 5G networks and we are also working on developing 5G use cases for specific industry verticals in the CoE," he said.

Though Tech Mahindra is currently not working any Indian telecomm operator on 5G,it is engaged in detailed Boardroom discussions with all top Telcos in the nation.

The IT firm is working with many Telcos across North America, UK, Germany, Asia-pacific Australia New Zealand and North Asia regions on 5G launch and digitalisation programs, he explained.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #5G #Business #Companies #spectrum auction #Tech Mahindra

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

MHA Asks States, UTs to Remain Alert; Says Calls Given in Various Quar ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.