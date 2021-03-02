Spectrum auction ends with bids worth Rs 77,815 crore, Jio becomes biggest buyer

The auction lasted six rounds, with four rounds of bidding on day 1 and two on day 2. (Image: Pixabay)

The 4G telecom spectrum auction 2021 ended on March 2 with the government receiving bids worth Rs 77,814.80 crore.

Bids worth Rs 668. 20 crore were made on the second day of the auction, which saw bids worth ₹77,146 crore on the first day.

Reliance Jio emerged to be the biggest bidder by acquiring a total of 488.35 MHz of spectrum for Rs 57,122.65 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel with 355.45 MHz at Rs 18,698.75 crore, and Vodafone Idea with 11.80 MHz for Rs 1,993.40 crore, Telecom Secretary Anshul Prakash said.

The secretary said out of the total 2308.80 MHz of spectrum put for auction, the government has received bids for 855.60 MHz.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) aimed to raise at least ₹3.92 lakh crore by auctioning the entire spectrum.

There were only three bidders - Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio - this year, as against seven bidders during the last spectrum auction in 2016.

The DoT auctioned over 2,308 units of spectrum across the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands.

Bids were received for radio airwaves in the 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz and 2,300MHz bands. Spectrum in the 700MHz and 2,500MHz bands remained unsold.

As widely expected, the 700 MHz band did not find any takers due to its high base price (nearly 2 lakh crore) like the 2016 spectrum auction.

Experts said the 700 MHz airwaves will remain largely unsold as it can be used for the deployment of the 5G technology thus making it the most expensive band.

Bharti Airtel on March 2 confirmed that it had spent Rs 18,699 crore in the spectrum auction. It confirmed acquiring 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands.

Airtel also confirmed not biding for the 700 MHz airwave band owing to its high reserve price.

Telecom Secretary Anshul Prakash had said with the spectrum auction, the Union government is expecting to generate a revenue of Rs 12,000-13,000 crore in FY21.

“If we exclude the 700 and 2500 MHz bands, the bidding in the rest of the bands represents 60 percent of spectrum put to auction,” he said on March 1.

Having collected nearly ₹77,146 crore, Union communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said on March 1 that the auctions had exceeded the government's estimates of ₹45,000 crore on day one of the auction.

On March 1, about 65 percent of the airwaves were sold in the 800 MHz spectrum, while about 89 percent of spectrum on offer was sold in the 2,300 MHz band.

Further, in the 900 MHz band, 38 percent of spectrum was sold, while in 1800 MHz band 41 percent of spectrum was sold. In 2100 MHz band, 9 percent of spectrum was sold on day 1.

The auction lasted six rounds, with four rounds of bidding on day 1 and two on day 2.

The spectrum bought by the telcos will be valid for 20 years.

Telcos need to pay upfront 25 percent of spectrum won in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz and 900 MHz bands, and 50 percent of the rest of the bands (1800, 2100, 2300, and 2500 MHz bands). The rest is to be paid in 16 annual instalments after a two-year moratorium.