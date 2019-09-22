Specially-abled Indian-origin teen to sing national anthem at 'Howdy, Modi!' event

Sparsh Shah, an Indian-origin teenager, will sing the country's national anthem at the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston, Texas on September 22.

16 year-old Shah, who is wheelchair-bound, has a rare medical condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as the brittle bone disorder.

Shah, a resident of New Jersey, is a rapper, singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker.

In March 2018, a documentary based on Shah was released, called 'Brittle Bone Rapper'.

He will be singing in front of over 50,000 people at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Shah has been training in Indian classical music for the past nine years and American vocal music for over five years, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Nearly 400 artists will perform at the 90-minute cultural programme called “Woven: The Indian-American Story”, the report added.



I am honored & humbled to be invited to sing the Indian National Anthem at a Community Summit in honor of the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi; in the presence of the President of USA, Mr @realdonaldtrump & 50,000 audience members in Houston, TX+Billions watching live! pic.twitter.com/guEjtWpKy8

— Sparsh Shah-Purhythm (@SparshPurhythm) September 16, 2019

In March 2018, a documentary based on Shah was released, called 'Brittle Bone Rapper'.

Shah, also know as "Purhythm", was a contestant on Indian quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Narendra Modi will address the gathering after the cultural programme. US President Donald Trump will also attend the event.

Apart from the Indian-American community in Texas, the event will see the participation of a large number of elected officials, including senators, congressmen, governors, judges, and business leaders.