Special steel production under PLI schemes to save forex outgo: Faggan Kulaste

Mar 19, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

As many as 27 companies have signed 57 agreements with the government under the first edition of the production-linked incentive (PLI 1.0) scheme for specialty steel.

Domestic production of special steel under PLI schemes for specialty steel will help cut down imports of value-added products and save forex outgo, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said.

To promote the production of special types of steel in the country and to imbibe the concept of self-reliant India, "Our government launched PLI scheme for Specialty Steel to become Atmanirbhar in specialty steel output and increase its capacity," Kulaste told PTI.

The domestic production of special grades of steel will not only reduce the country's dependence on imports but also save forex outgo worth thousands of crores, he said.