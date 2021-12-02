Special stamp marks Mahindra Group at 75. Anand Mahindra says founders 'smiling with pride'

Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra was present at the event to release the commemorative postage stamp. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @devusinh)

The government on Wednesday released a commemorative postage stamp on the Mahindra group to mark 75 years of the billion-dollar enterprise.

Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, unveiled the stamp. Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra was present at the event.

The minister said he urged the group to collaborate with the postal department to improve delivery of social services in rural areas.

“Unveiled the Commemorative Postage Stamp on Mahindra Grp on completion of 75Years of their journey They show case #AtmaNirbharBharat, Urged them that, to commemorate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav they should collaborate with Post Dept to improve delivery of social services in rural areas (sic),” Chauhan tweeted.

Anand Mahindra, 66, thanked the minister and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology.

“We’re very grateful @devusinh ji for your releasing this stamp on our Group’s 75th anniversary. We’re indebted to @AshwiniVaishnaw ji & the ministry for this honour. Our founders started the company to serve the nation & I know, wherever they are now, they’re smiling with pride,” Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Kailash Chandra Mahindra, along with his brother JC Mahindra, founded Mahindra & Mahindra in 1945 with Malik Ghulam Mohammed.

The Mahindra brothers initially established themselves by trading steel with British suppliers. They also started manufacturing Willys Jeeps around 1947.

Since the time Willys Jeep was widely used in World War II, the company has gone on to build and assemble military vehicles.

For the next 13-years, Mahindra & Mahindra became a top rung Indian industrial house.

By 1956, the company had been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, and in 1969 it had entered the global market as an exporter of utility vehicles and spare parts despite the red tape inherent in what we now know as Licence Raaj.

Over the decades, they went on to expand to 22 key industries.