Special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank - comparative study

Special fixed deposit (FD) schemes for senior citizens have been introduced by many banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. As interest rates are falling very fast, this scheme brought by banks is to safeguard the interests of senior citizens. Extra interest rates over the existing rates applicable for senior citizen term deposits are offered by these banks. Till September 30, the special FD scheme for senior citizens is applicable.

Here is what SBI offers under the special FD scheme for senior citizens

- Known as 'SBI We Care',

- SBI made it available for customers from 12 May 2020

- Tenure is of 5 years

- New interest: 80 bps higher

- If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20 percent. These rates are applicable effective 27 May.

- Premature withdrawal : Additional premium of 30 bps not payable on premature withdrawal.

- Penalty of 0.5 percent may apply

- Maximum deposit amount: Less than Rs 2 crore

Here is what HDFC Bank offers under the special FD scheme for senior citizens

- Called as 'HDFC Senior Citizen Care'

- HDFC Bank made it available from 18 May 2020

- Tenure: 5 years 1 day – 10 years

- New interest: 75 bps higher

- If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25 percent . Under this new product, an additional 25 bps premium will be payable for senior citizens'. These rates are applicable from 12 June.

- Premature withdrawal: Penalty of 1 percent if withdrawn on or before 5 years

- Penalty of 1.25 percent if withdrawn after 5 years

- Maximum deposit amount: Less than Rs 2 crore

Here is what ICICI offers under the special FD scheme for senior citizens

- Known as 'ICICI Bank Golden Years'

- ICICI Bank made it available from 20th May 2020.

- Tenure: 5 years 1 day – 10 years

- New interest: 80 bps higher

- ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30 percent per annum

- Premature withdrawal: Penalty of 1 percent if withdrawn before 5 years 1 day

- Penalty of 1.30 percent if withdrawn after 5 years 1 day.

- Maximum deposit amount: Less than Rs 2 crore