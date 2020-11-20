PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Special 30-day leave for coronavirus-infected healthcare workers, government employees in Rajasthan

PTI
File pic
File pic

The Rajasthan government has decided to grant a special 30-day leave to healthcare workers and state government employees if they get infected with coronavirus. The leave would be approved on the basis of a certificate by a medical officer, according to an order of the state Finance Department.

The infected employees would be able to avail up to 30 days special leave for treatment of the disease, the order said.

Close

Post the 30-day special leave, employees would be able to avail their due leaves as per the rules, it added.

First Published on Nov 20, 2020 08:47 am
