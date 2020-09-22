172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sparc-licenses-commercialisation-rights-of-anti-epileptic-drug-to-tripoint-therapeutics-5869851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

SPARC licenses commercialisation rights of anti-epileptic drug to Tripoint Therapeutics

These tablets are indicated as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 12 years of age and older.

PTI
 
 
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Tuesday said it has granted exclusive licence to Tripoint Therapeutics LLC, USA, to commercialise its novel product Elepsia XR tablets in the US.

These tablets are indicated as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 12 years of age and older.

”Under terms of the licence agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15 percent to 50 percent on net sales,” the company said in a statement. SPARC said Tripoint will be responsible for all US regulatory submissions and payment of annual PDUFA (The Prescription Drug User Fee Act) fees for Elepsia XR 1,000 mg and Elepsia XR 1,500 mg. The initial term of the agreement shall be five years and may be further extended as per mutual agreement between the parties.

Elepsia XR can bring down the daily pill burden significantly and will be an alternative treatment option for patients suffering with epilepsy, said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC. Shares of SPARC were trading 1.66 percent higher at Rs 171.70 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 10:49 am

tags #Business #Companies

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.