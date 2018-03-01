App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 23, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SPARC gets I-T dept demand notice for Rs 27.30 crore

The company is in "receipt of a 'Demand Notice' under section 156 of the Income Tax, 1961, demanding the payment by the company of a sum of Rs 27.30 crore for the assessment year 2014-15," SPARC said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) today said it has received a demand notice notice from the income tax department for payment of Rs 27.30 crore for the assessment year 2014-15.

The company is in "receipt of a 'Demand Notice' under section 156 of the Income Tax, 1961, demanding the payment by the company of a sum of Rs 27.30 crore for the assessment year 2014-15," SPARC said in a filing to BSE.

The company is contesting the demand and would file an appropriate appeal against this order within the stipulated period, it added. Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company today closed at Rs 457.45 per scrip on BSE, up 6.27 percent from its previous close.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC