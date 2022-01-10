Spandana Sphoorty Financial gets board approval to raise up to Rs 300 crore

Representative image

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited said on January 10 that its board has approved the proposal of raising funds of upto Rs 300 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. on January 10, 2022, discussed and approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of further issue of securities through private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement or other permissible mode under the applicable laws and/ or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 300 crores, subject to applicable laws, and necessary Members of the Company/Regulatory approvals, as applicable," the micro-finance company said in a regulatory filing.

The board also approved the issuance of a postal ballot notice -- pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013, for issue of equity shares for the proposed fund raise.

According to the filing, one of their promoters via Kanchenjunga Limited, indicated its in-principle interest to infuse up to Rs 300 crores as capital in the company.

"The Company will separately evaluate this and write back with furtherupdates, if any," Spandana Sphoorty added.