Spain antitrust watchdog fines Amazon, Apple $218 million

Spain's antitrust watchdog CNMC on July 18 said it had imposed fines worth 194 million euros ($218.2 million) in total on Amazon and Apple for colluding to limit the free sale of devices from Apple and competitors on Amazon's Spanish websites.

($1 = 0.8891 euros)

