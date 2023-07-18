English
    Spain antitrust watchdog fines Amazon, Apple $218 million

    Spain's antitrust watchdog CNMC imposed fines on Amazon and Apple for colluding to limit the free sale of devices from Apple and competitors on Amazon's Spanish websites

    PTI
    July 18, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
    Spain's antitrust watchdog CNMC on July 18 said it had imposed fines worth 194 million euros ($218.2 million) in total on Amazon and Apple for colluding to limit the free sale of devices from Apple and competitors on Amazon's Spanish websites.

    ($1 = 0.8891 euros)

    PTI
    first published: Jul 18, 2023 06:22 pm

