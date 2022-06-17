SpaceX fires at least five for letter criticizing Musk-Report

At least five employees were fired by private rocket company SpaceX after drafting and circulating an open letter criticizing founder Elon Musk and calling on executives at the start-up to make the company's work culture more inclusive, according to two people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter, the New York Times said.

It was unclear how many employees were terminated, the report said.

A group of SpaceX employees derided Elon Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives.

In a list of three demands, the letter says "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand." It added: "Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior."