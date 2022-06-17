English
    SpaceX fires at least five for letter criticizing Musk-Report

    According to two persons familiar with the situation, at least five employees of private rocket company SpaceX were fired after authoring and disseminating an open letter criticising founder Elon Musk.

    Reuters
    June 17, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    Elon Musk

    At least five employees were fired by private rocket company SpaceX after drafting and circulating an open letter criticizing founder Elon Musk and calling on executives at the start-up to make the company's work culture more inclusive, according to two people familiar with the matter.

    SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter, the New York Times said.

    It was unclear how many employees were terminated, the report said.

    A group of SpaceX employees derided Elon Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives.

    In a list of three demands, the letter says "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand." It added: "Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior."
    Reuters
