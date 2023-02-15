 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Space industry body wants dedicated spaces akin to IT parks to boost sector

Aihik Sur
Feb 15, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

Reasoning the need for Space Technology Parks, Indian Space Association said that currently technical infrastructure for testing, calibration and validation for the space sector is held by government agencies such as Indian Space Research Organisation, Defence Research and Development Organisation and so on

In a bid to strengthen the defence space industrial complex in the country, the Indian Space Association, whose members include space-tech start-ups such as Pixxel, Skyroot Aerospace and others, have released a framework for the development and operations of space technology parks.

Space Technology Parks, which would provide a one-stop location for space-tech-related infrastructure such as testing facilities and services, regulatory sandbox, technology standards and so on, would be useful in tackling the high capital requirement in the space industry, IsPA said.

"As unlike other IT-driven sectors, the cost of technical infrastructure needed for design, development and testing is very high. Further, the space domain is characterised by high investments and long gestation periods for return on investment," the concept paper said.

Currently, the bulk of such technical infrastructure for testing, calibration and validation is held by government agencies such as ISRO, DRDO and government-assisted labs.